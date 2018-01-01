Food recalled after potentially fatal mistake of omission in ingredient list

Daisy’s Bakery recalled 4-ounce packs of its Gourmet Concha Thursday after discovering a production screwup left “milk” out of the ingredient listing.
For most people, that’s an insignificant mistake. For those with milk allergies, that can be a fatal mistake.
As the FDA recall notice states, “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.”
Though the company blames the problem on a “temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes,” it’s halted production until it’s certain the problem has been solved.
Daisy’s Bakery Gourmet Concha is sold in retail stores in Florida, New York, New Jersey, Illinois and North Carolina. The recall affects lot Nos. 441 through 471, and the numbers are in white or yellow on the back of the package.
Customers can return the concha to the store of purchase for a refund. Anyone with questions may contact Daisy’s Bakery Inc. at 973-340-3200, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
