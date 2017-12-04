DAVID J. NEAL dneal@miamiherald.com
Mold in bottled water for babies causes a recall and an FDA consumer alert

December 04, 2017 07:10 PM

UPDATED December 05, 2017 06:30 AM

A recall of baby water that might have mold prompted the rare FDA consumer alert Monday evening.

The FDA wanted to make sure parents and guardians knew about supermarket giant Kroger’s recall of Comforts FOR BABY Purified Water with Fluoride Added with sell-by dates from 4/26/2018 to 10/10/2018. After getting complaints of mold in the water. Kroger tested the water and found Talaromyces penicillium.

“The mold may not be visible with the naked eye,” the consumer alert warns.

It also warns that drinking water with that kind of mold can affect babies who have a damaged immune system.

“Allergic reactions to molds are common and can happen immediately after touching or inhaling mold spores, or later,” the alert warns. “Molds can also cause asthma attacks in people with asthma who are also allergic to mold. Molds can irritate the eyes, skin, nose, throat, and lungs, even in people who aren’t allergic to them.”

The water was sold in gallon jugs at Kroger, Kroger Marketplace, Food 4 Less, Jay C, Jay C Food Plus, Owen’s, Payless Super Market and Ruler stores mainly in the Midwest and South: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Anyone with this water should return it for a refund. Consumers who have questions for Kroger can call 888-723-33663 (SAFEFOOD), Monday through Friday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Eastern time.

    There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. Some help manufacturers track inventory, while others help retailers ensure quality. But when unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can also help identify them quickly.

