This baseball player is getting into top shape — and wants to sell you candy

Baseball star Miguel Cabrera is focusing on a different kind of balls these days.
Little, crunchy ones.
They’re bitbits, coated candies that look a little like miniature Whoppers. They come in four flavors — one flavor is a chocolate-covered peanut, said to be Cabrera’s favorite. Those bitbits will remind you a little of Goobers. All four kinds, including a Strawberry Cheesecake one, are “covered in Chocolatey Fun.”
Cabrera recently began to promote his snacks, which come in 1.41-ounce bags and will be sold at major retailers such as Walgreens, Publix, Winn-Dixie and Sedano’s supermarkets, as well as Amazon. They’re manufactured by his company, Miami-based Miggy Foods, and are partnering with the Miami Dolphins (they will be sold outside the stadium during home games).
There will be a private launch party at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday night.
“Since the beginning I knew I wanted to be part of something fun,” said Cabrera, who will be at the private event. “When [executives] came to me with this idea, I said yes right away, as long as they were produced with top quality standards using the best ingredients.”
The Detroit Tigers first baseman, who played with the Marlins from 2003-07, has done a clothing line before, but has yet to venture into food.
We know Cabrera, known for his sweet tooth, will be able to work off the calories.
His Miami-based trainer David Alexander, who has worked with basketball superstars Dwyane Wade and LeBron James, posted on Instagram on Nov. 16 that the 34-year-old Venezuelan had lost 11 pounds (down from 256) in two weeks.
And just last week, Cabrera looked like a totally different (and amazingly fit) person.
