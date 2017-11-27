Miguel Cabrera
Miguel Cabrera Associated Press
Miguel Cabrera Associated Press

Food & Drink

This baseball player is getting into top shape — and wants to sell you candy

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

November 27, 2017 11:01 AM

Baseball star Miguel Cabrera is focusing on a different kind of balls these days.

bitbitsDPLRFANXcAUFEAb
Former Marlins player Miguel Cabrera recently announced the first products under his Miami-based Miggy Foods. The crispy, chocolate candies are called bitbits. The bite-sized snacks will be sold at major retailers as well as at Miami Dolphins games.
MARJIE LAMBERT mlambert@miamiherald.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Little, crunchy ones.

They’re bitbits, coated candies that look a little like miniature Whoppers. They come in four flavors — one flavor is a chocolate-covered peanut, said to be Cabrera’s favorite. Those bitbits will remind you a little of Goobers. All four kinds, including a Strawberry Cheesecake one, are “covered in Chocolatey Fun.”

Cabrera recently began to promote his snacks, which come in 1.41-ounce bags and will be sold at major retailers such as Walgreens, Publix, Winn-Dixie and Sedano’s supermarkets, as well as Amazon. They’re manufactured by his company, Miami-based Miggy Foods, and are partnering with the Miami Dolphins (they will be sold outside the stadium during home games).

There will be a private launch party at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday night.

“Since the beginning I knew I wanted to be part of something fun,” said Cabrera, who will be at the private event. “When [executives] came to me with this idea, I said yes right away, as long as they were produced with top quality standards using the best ingredients.”

The Detroit Tigers first baseman, who played with the Marlins from 2003-07, has done a clothing line before, but has yet to venture into food.

We know Cabrera, known for his sweet tooth, will be able to work off the calories.

His Miami-based trainer David Alexander, who has worked with basketball superstars Dwyane Wade and LeBron James, posted on Instagram on Nov. 16 that the 34-year-old Venezuelan had lost 11 pounds (down from 256) in two weeks.

And just last week, Cabrera looked like a totally different (and amazingly fit) person.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

A croqueta cake is born in Hialeah

View More Video