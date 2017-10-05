The meat sample had E. Coli — so 700 pounds of ground beef are recalled

About 700 pounds of Thompson’s ground beef has been recalled after a sample tested positive for E. Coli, a bacteria that can be fatal or cause kidney failure.
The USDA recall notice, issed Wednesday, states the government and the Pennsylvania company worry that some of the beef might be in consumers’ freezers. The beef was sold in 5- and 10-pound bags labeled “Thompson’s ground beef” that were packaged on Sept. 27, 28 and Monday. Clark Thompson of Clair D. Thompson & Sons said the meat went mainly to restaurants and bars in New York and Pennsylvania.
Thompson’s told the USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Service on Monday that outside testing of a ground beef sample turned up E. Coli O157:H7 in the meat.
That form of E. Coli can cause dehydration and bloody diarrhea within eight days of exposure. It also can cause HUS, hemolytic uremic syndrome, a form of kidney failure most common in children under 5 years old and older adults.
The most recent E. Coli outbreak, involving Soy Nut Butter peanut substitute, caused no deaths, but did cause HUS in several among the 32 infected people over 12 states. Two Florida residents were infected.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments