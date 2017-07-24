Recall alert: It isn’t the baked beans that are the problem

Rarely does a food recall not start with a problem or potential problem with the food. But Bush Brothers & Company hasn’t enacted a recall of three styles of baked beans because of the beans.
It’s because of the cans.
The company’s recall notice says there might be defective side seams on some 28-ounce cans of Bush’s Best Original Baked Beans, Bush’s Best Country Style Baked Beans and Bush’s Best Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans. Anyone who has cans in the below lot numbers, Bush’s says, should toss them “even if the beans do not look or smell spoiled.”
The lot numbers are: Bush’s Best Brown Sugar Hickory, (HIC) 001977 12-28 oz. 6097V Best by June 2019; Bush’s Best Country Style, (CST) 001974 12-28 oz. 6077V and 6087V Best by June 2019; Bush’s Best Original, (ORG) 001614 12-28 oz. 6077V Best by June 2019.
Customers with questions can call Bush’s at 800-590-3797, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
