Food at Marlins Park earns Miami another All-Star selection

The best in baseball won't be confined to the field at Marlins Park.
The food is All-Star worthy, as well.
With the All-Star Game and its surrounding festivities taking over the domed ballpark in Little Havana this week, the Marlins and executive chef Vince Navarrete made sure locals get their favorites and the many visitors get a taste of South Florida from within the ballpark.
“We want our guests to have a true representation of what our city is without leaving these walls,” Navarrete said.
“I had the chance to go to last year's All-Star Game, and they did a great job, but I didn't see a connection between the city [San Diego] and the venue.
“Being a child of Miami, I wanted to take my memories and my flavor and what makes us great here and put them within these four walls."
If a hot dog and a draft beer is your idea of ballpark fare, there are plenty of spots around the stadium to get your fill.
Yet if you hunger for something a little more adventurous, the options are plenty.
How about a pressed Cuban sandwich with a grilled Nathan's hot dog replacing the boiled ham?
That specialty sandwich sells out fast from the popular grilled cheese stand near home plate so if you want one, get one while they have them.
It is just one of many Miami twists Navarrete has placed on American classics.
“That's the basis of it,” Navarrete said. “I wanted to take something common to us and showcase it and make it to where people aren't scared of it and reluctant to try it.”
Street tacos have become popular mainstream food the past couple of years, and the Marlins have some delicious braised chicken ones at Miami Mex along the first-base line.
Next door is the Latin Cafe which offers a light and tasty yellowtail snapper in a rice bowl as well as a decadent oven-roasted plantain wrapped in bacon.
With the help of his beloved 600-pound smoker, Navarrete hooks up the MIA BBQ stand down the third-base line — among other places — with plenty of tender pork and beef.
A platter of house smoked bar-b-que comes with cinnamon apples, savory macaroni and cheese as well as a sweet wedge of corn bread.
The meats also come served in a small Marlins batting helmet (with the mac-n-cheese, of course) or smothered on nachos with a special BBQ sauce and sour cream drizzled on top.
During Marlins games, BGR Deck gets busy with burger options starting at a single (one beef patty) to the four sizzling cords of beef piled high on the grand slam.
Navarrete also brought out a burger with pickled red onions and cilantro lime jalapeno aioli. The star of this show, however, is the bun. It’s made out of rich Venezuelan cheese and corn arepas.
Can't decide between a Cuban sandwich and a grilled dog? @marlinspark you can have both... pic.twitter.com/OcqqKi8OIn— George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) June 28, 2017
“Remember the arepa stands at Joe Robbie Stadium?” Navarrete asked. “I wanted to bring that taste and smell back here to the ballpark.”
Another popular dining spot is the “Taste of Miami” — a mini food court tucked down in the left field corner of the main concourse.
The food court hosts numerous local eateries such as Don Camaron (ceviche, snapper sandwich, conch fritters), Latin American Grill (Cuban sandwiches, plantain chips with garlic sauce), Mama Choa Latin Kitchen (Pan con Lechon, Lechon nachos) and Panna (empanadas, arepas).
There are plenty of desert options including Misha's Cupcakes, the sugary cinnamon pretzels at the hydration station and various sweets at Taste of Miami.
And for those thirsting for a beer at the ballpark, Marlins Park will satisfy.
One of the most popular hangouts at Marlins Park — and prime spot to be for the Home Run Derby — is the Budweiser Balcony (one can guess what brand of beer they sell) in center field.
Near the right field corner is Miami Brewing Company which not only offers a number of their popular beers like Shark Bait and Big Rod but has a nice view of the field from their faux patio.
Local beers from Wynwood's J. Wakefield Brewery and Concrete Beach Brewery are also available at the park.
Selections from Doral's M.I.A. Brewery is also offered at the Clevelander behind the left-field wall on the east side of the ballpark.
Various concession stands have different beers from Pacifico, Heineken, Modelo, Corona to the many variations of Anheuser-Busch products.
And, if all you are in the mood for is a classic grilled dog and a cold Bud, that's cool.
Those staples of the American ballpark are the top sellers at Marlins Park as well.
Navarrete just wants everyone to leave full and satisfied whether you sit in the upper deck or in the lap of luxury.
If you throw down for a luxury suite @MarlinsPark for the #ASGmiami, you can get chicken wings w/ 24k gold flake in the sauce...seriously. pic.twitter.com/7B4beTpB2g— George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) June 29, 2017
“The goal is for everyone to have a truly memorable experience,” said Navarrete, whose suite menu offers veal sliders, desert carts with oversized cakes and cookies as well as crispy chicken wings coated in a sauce with edible 24-karat gold flake.
“I want everyone to be able to relate to our food, try it and take it back home with them as a memory of their time here with us.”
2017 MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park
▪ Sunday — Ballpark gates open: 2 p.m.; All-Star Futures Game (U.S. vs. World): 4; All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball: following Futures Game.
▪ Monday — Ballpark gates open: 5 p.m.; National League batting practice: 5:15; American League BP: 6:15; Home Run Derby extra BP: 7:10; Home Run Derby: 8 (ESPN, 790-AM).
▪ Tuesday — All-Star Red Carpet and Parade, downtown Miami: 12:30 p.m.; Ballpark gates open: 4:30; NL batting practice: 4:40; AL batting practice: 6:05; 88th annual MLB All-Star Game: 7:30 (WSVN-7, 790-AM).
