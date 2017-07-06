Allergic reactions prompted the recall of these nutrition bars sold nationwide

A maker of nutrition and protein bars sold at Publix, CVS, Walgreens and other stores and online outlets nationwide recalled three types of bars after hearing about nut allergy reactions.
Clif Bar recalled its Clif Builders Chocolate Mint, Clif Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Mint and Clif Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Chip bars because they might have peanuts, almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts and coconuts. None of those are declared on the packaging, which people with food allergies scrutinize closely.
“Clif Bar discovered this issue when it received a small number of consumer complaints alleging peanut or tree nut allergic reactions,” Clif Bar’s FDA recall notice said.
The recall covers all sizes in the affected lot numbers, which are: 24MAR16M to 08FEB18M for Clif Builders Chocolate Mint; 31MAY16M to 15OCT17M for Kid Zbar Protein 30-count Variety Pack; and 05APR16M3 to 23APR18M3 for the Kid ZBar Protein Chocolate Mint and Protein Chocolate Chip bars.
Consumers should return the bars to the store where they were bought for a refund. Those with questions or comments can call Clif Bar at 866-526-1970 or go to the website.
