Around 440 pounds of buffalo chicken salad sold at Whole Foods stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have been recalled because they actually contain tuna, to which some people are allergic. The product is sold in 12.5 ounce containers. DANIEL BOCK Miami Herald File

Food & Drink

July 02, 2017 8:54 AM

There’s something fishy about the recalled chicken salad

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

Headed up and out to Fire Island, the Hamptons, the Jersey Shore or other Northeastern beaches for the holiday and beyond? Check your chicken salad, if you stopped at Whole Foods.

Because it might not be chicken salad. And that’s a real problem if you’re allergic to tuna.

About 440 pounds of buffalo chicken salad sold at Whole Foods stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have been recalled because they actually contain tuna. Whole Foods employees saw this when they were unpacking the chicken salad.

The mislabled product is sold in 12.5-ounce plastic containers and has the establishment number P-8827 inside the USDA inspection mark. Customers can return the chicken salad for a refund.

David J. Neal

