April 25, 2017 8:56 AM

Almost 43,00 pounds of (not quite) ready-to-eat chicken recalled

By David J. Neal

Before your next restaurant or room service grilled chicken order, you might want to ask the cooked bird’s lineage.

According to the USDA, “multiple customer complaints” about undercooked ready-to-eat chicken spurred WTSP Foods to recall approximately 42,147 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken breast. Without cooking at proper temperatures, chicken remains hospitable to dangerous bacteria.

The product was shipped to a distribution center in Illinois, then shipped to hotels and restaurants nationwide. So, yes, your next or most recent Florida dining establishment might be a customer. The recall covers:

▪ 9-pound foodservice cases of eight poly film packages of “CHEF’S LINE ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with product code 22586. It was produced on April 7, 2017 with a Best By date of June 14, 2017.

▪ 9-pound foodservice cases eight poly film packages of “SALADWORKS FULLY COOKED FLAME GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST FILLETS” with product code 22500. It was produced on March 29, 2017 with a Use By of June 5, 2017.

