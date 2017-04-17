Treats at Seattle ballpark include peanuts, popcorn ... and toasted grasshoppers?

Ballpark chefs around the country have been trying to outdo each other for years.
In Atlanta, for instance, one could get a hot dog smothered in popcorn, mac-and-cheese, Cracker Jack, chili and jalapenos.
San Francicso has offered garlic french fries for years, which have proved to be more popular than a hamburger in Pittsburgh which includes bacon, cheese and a fried egg sitting between two glazed doughnuts.
One can even get Rocky Mountain Oysters (don’t know what these are? Here you go!) while watching the Rockies play in Denver.
The Seattle Mariners, which first brought Sushi to the ballpark, has reached out with an interesting and extremely popular snack which made its debut this season.
The Mariners, who open a three-game series against the Marlins on Monday night, have had to limit the sales of a type of toasted grasshopper — tossed in a lime chili salt — due to their popularity.
Yes, grasshoppers.
Supplied by a local Mexican restaurant which runs a concession stand at the ballpark, the Mariners seem surprised by the popularity of the crunchy treats.
According to ESPN.com, Safeco Field sells a four-ounce cup filled with the roasted grasshoppers for just $4.
“They are a one-of-a-kind snack that the fans will really love — either on a taco or on their own,” Steve Dominguez, the GM of Centerplate at Safeco Field told ESPN earlier this month.
“It's a testament to our relationship with the Mariners to be bold and creative with bringing in new local partners that really embody the Seattle culinary scene.”
In a follow-up story, ESPN reports that the Mariners sold out of the grasshoppers in their first three games and are now limiting their purchase during games. The team had to make an emergency order.
“We’ve sold roughly 18,000 grasshoppers,” team spokeswoman Rebecca Hale told ESPN. “That’s more than the restaurant, Poquitos, sells in a year.”
If grasshoppers aren’t your thing, each ballpark still sells plain hot dogs or hamburgers.
The ballparks in Miami and St. Petersburgh even offer up a pretty good Cuban sandwich.
