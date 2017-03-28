Popular Deering Seafood Festival ‘friend-raiser’ sells out a day early

1:15 Calle Ocho hosts croqueta-eating contest Pause

1:37 The hungry, new Little Havana

1:22 Two Miami-Dade police detectives ambushed and shot Monday night

2:53 Ultra Music Festival Day 3

1:51 Stunning and removing non-native fish stocks in the Everglades

1:35 Killer whales display rare attack technique for hunting sea lions

1:44 How Putin keeps protesters at bay in Russia

0:51 Surveillance video shows gunman chasing down victim

0:21 Watch a rock sink into quicksand