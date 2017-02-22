A few fingers stitched means a couple million knives recalled

Sliced hands and fingers from malfunctioning knives caused Wednesday’s recall by Calphalon of approximately two million knives sold over eight years.
Calphalon’s announcement says it has received 3,150 reports of its Contemporary Cutlery knives breaking. Among those breaks, 27 caused cut fingers or hands, four of which needed stitches.
This massive recall covers the Contemporary Cutlery carving, chef, paring, santoku and utility knives, model Nos. 1808008, 1808009, 1821332, 1922890, 1922971, 1922976, 1932810, KNR0005C, KNR0007C, KNR10045C, KNR4008C, KNSR002C, and KNSR0102C. They were sold individually for $25 and in sets for $300 from September 2008 through last December.
Consumers should stop using the knives and contact Calphalon for a replacement. Either call 800-809-7267 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or go to the website.
