Inspectors found deadly listeria in the food. The Miami company issued a recall.

A Miami food import and distribution company recalled a frozen vegetable mix product Wednesday because it might be contaminated with the sometimes-fatal listeria bacteria.
Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services product testing found listeria in Barberi’s Sunmba Frozen Ajiaco. The company has recalled bags with the UPC code No. 85641400172 and a use-by date of Nov. 5, 2017, or earlier.
Barberi, based in Northwest Miami-Dade County, sold the frozen vegetable mix at 35 stores throughout Florida from Dec. 24 through Jan. 22. Customers with these bags should return them to the store for refunds.
Customers with questions can call Barberi International at 786-845-0037, 8 a.m to 5 p.m., Eastern time, Mondays through Fridays.
Listeria monocytogenes is the root germ for listeriosis, which usually affects pregnant women, the elderly, newborns and people with weakened immune systems.
“Most people with invasive listeriosis require hospital care, and about one in five people with the infection die,” according to the Centers for Disease Control. “When listeriosis occurs during pregnancy, it can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, or newborn death. Listeriosis during pregnancy results in fetal loss in about 20 percent and newborn death in about 3 percent of cases.”
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
WHERE IT IS SOLD
▪ Antonys Fruit Produce and Meat Market
▪ Blooming Latin Market
▪ Bravo Supermarket
▪ Busy Bee
▪ Colenvia
▪ Compare
▪ East Coast Market
▪ El Aguila Supermarket
▪ El Loco Supermarket
▪ El Mariachi Latino
▪ El Ricon
▪ Fancy Fruit and Produce
▪ Kissimmee Meat Produce
▪ La 41 Meat Market
▪ La Placita
▪ La Grande Supermarket
▪ La Hacienda
▪ La Sabrosita
▪ La Teresita Meat Market
▪ Las Americas Grocery and Deli
▪ Las Mercedes
▪ Latin American Supermarket
▪ The Latin Brothers
▪ Meat Emporium
▪ Mexico Lindo
▪ Mi Pueblo
▪ Pepes Hacienda
▪ Pepes Mexican Store
▪ Quick Stop Latino
▪ Riverview Fresh Market
▪ Thrifty Specialty Produce
▪ Tico Market
▪ Tienda La Paisa
▪ Tienda Los Amigos
▪ Unidos Supermarket
Comments