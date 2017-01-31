For the big game: Drink big bubblies

2:11 Protesters erupt at downtown government center in Miami Pause

0:44 Thieves steal over $200K in jewelry from mall store

1:56 Protesters march against Trump's immigration order at Miami International Airport

1:39 Emily Estefan finds her voice

1:58 Hatch: Disappointed with Democrats' boycott of vote on health, treasury nominees

0:33 Dion Waiters comments on Heat's eighth win in a row

1:57 Dion Waiters says it feels good to be Eastern Conference Player of the Week

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby