A botanic garden transformed into a chocolate lover’s paradise

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden got a sweet makeover this weekend as the garden was transformed into a chocolate lover’s paradise.
That’s because the garden held the 11th Annual International Chocolate Festival. Throughout the 83-acres of greenery, there were artisan chocolatiers, interactive chocolate making displays, samples and cooking demonstrations.
The three-day festival, sponsored by United States Department of Agriculture, Pacari, Johnson & Wales University, Kind and Pure Barre, began Friday and ended Sunday with several lectures including one about the difficulties of growing cacao in South Florida and cooking demonstrations by award winning chef Allen Susser.
After taking a journey through the ChocoWalk to learn about the life cycle of the cacao bean, visitors had the chance to stop at the Garden Marketplace for goodies.
