Here’s what is making this ‘Crunchy Okra’ crunchy enough for a recall

Glass in the okra has resulted in the recall of Pictsweet Farms’ 12-ounce packages of Crunchy Breaded Okra.
One injury, which Pictsweet termed “minor,” has been reported. The potential for glass fragments in other packages ignited a recall of the 12-ounce bags with a best by date of Nov. 3, 2018, and production codes 3086B C, 3086B D, 3086B E, 3086B F, or 3086B G.
The product is sold nationwide.
The company advises customers with the recalled bags to throw out the rest of the product or return it to the retail store for a full refund. Customers can call Pictsweet at 800-527-0986 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.
