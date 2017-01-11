Peppermint Twinkies and Publix bark candy get the hook over salmonella risk

Almond bark candy and Twinkies have been recalled because they were made with possibly tainted milk powder.
Publix has been at the forefront in a procession of recalls over the past month ignited by salmonella concerns from milk powder supplier Valley Milk Products.
Publix’s Almond Bark with Cocoa candy and Peppermint Bark candy, sold in 10-ounce bags, come from Palmer Candy Company are under recall. The Almond Bark with expiration dates from April 26, 2017 through May 23, 2017 and the Peppermint Bark with expiration dates from Aug. 3, 2017 through Aug. 7, 2017 are among the 22 candy lots that Palmer recalled because they were made with potentially tainted Valley Milk Products’ milk powder.
Publix advises consumers to toss the candy or return them to the store of purchase for a refund.
Hostess makes the same recommendation for its Holiday White Peppermint Twinkies, on which it uses Valley Milk Products milk powder for the confectionary coating. No other Twinkies variety is affected.
These are the 24th and 25th recall after salmonella was found in Valley Milk Products’ manufacturing plant. All recalls have been termed “cautionary” and no illnesses have been reported.
Salmonella is responsible for one million U.S. food-borne illnesses each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC website says diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps usually accompany salmonella within three days of infection. Sometimes, during the four-to-seven day infection, the diarrhea can get bad enough to drive a person into the hospital.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
