Dunkin’ Donuts recalls tumblers that can’t stand the heat from a beverage

Dunkin’ Donuts coffee might be held in higher regard than its title product. But some of its glass tumblers can’t handle the heat.
So, they’re being recalled out of kitchens, cabinets and car cupholders.
Dunkin’ Donuts wants customers to stop using the tumblers and take them back to the store for a full refund. The recall covers 8,300 16-ounce tumblers sold in Dunkin’ Donuts stores from September to November.
All three are eight inches tall with three-inch diameters. Two styles have “BUT FIRST, DUNKIN” and pink or orange plastic near the top of the tumbler. The third style has a black and gray plaid pattern inside the glass, a black, silicone grip with the letters “DD” and a black lid.
Dunkin’ characterizes the recall in a notice posted Tuesday on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website as “laceration and burn hazards.” Under “incidents and injuries,” 19 instances of the tumblers cracking or breaking have been reported.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments