Ponder your pork skins. More than 3 tons have just been recalled

0:44 Chaos of Miami Beach shootout caught on camera Pause

1:57 Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore speaks to the media

0:23 Miami Hurricanes defeat West Virginia Mountaineers

3:46 Climbing 270 feet up to the top of a wind turbine

1:54 Mark Richt wins first bowl game as UM head coach

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

1:54 Friendly tortoise makes home for himself among the birds

1:07 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about having a healthy team