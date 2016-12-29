Ponder your pork skins. More than 3 tons have just been recalled

More than 3 1/2 tons of pork skin snack foods have been recalled in a salmonella scare.
The recall by Pork Rinds & Snacks is part of a recall sweep in December — 9 recalls over 10 days — linked to Florida-distributed foods by Valley Milk Products. After salmonella was found in a Valley Milk Products manufacturing plant, Publix announced the first in a series of recalls.
Of the nine most recent recalls, five involve companies who sell the recalled products in Florida.
The most sweeping recall involves7,629 pounds of two brands from Pork Rinds & Snacks with expiration dates between Jan. 5, 2017 and Mar. 23, 2017: Wallace’s Old Fashioned Fried Pork Skins with Salsa and Sour Cream Seasoning Chicharrones (9/16 ounce and 1.5 ounce bags) and Country Time Old Fashioned Fried Pork Skins Chicarrones, Salsa & Sour Cream Flavor (9/16 ounce bags).
To make the salsa and sour cream flavor, Pork Rinds & Snacks uses seasoning mix that contained Valley Milk Products milk powder.
Salmonella is responsible for one million U.S. food-borne illnesses each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC website says diarrhea, fever and adbominal cramps usually accompany salmonella within three days of infection. Sometimes, during the four-to-seven day infection, the diarrhea can get bad enough to drive a person into the hospital.
