Chrismukkah? Honoring both holidays at the dinner table

2:53 Video shows police officer drinking alcohol at South Beach nightclub Pause

0:47 Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore fights off nerves in first start replacing the injured Ryan Tannehill

3:46 Climbing 270 feet up to the top of a wind turbine

0:57 Dolphins defensive coordinator discusses Dion Jordan

0:48 Tampa deputy saves unresponsive baby

2:48 Toronto Zoo’s giant panda plays with snowman

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

1:31 Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy

2:19 Ndamukong Suh talks about the Dolphins' defensive effort against the Cardinals