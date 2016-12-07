Winn-Dixie just got in touch with its inner yuca

Winn-Dixie on Wednesday relaunched several of its supermarkets to focus on South Florida Hispanics.
Five markets, renamed Fresco y Más—Spanish for “fresh and more” — were rolled out across South Florida.
On Wednesday, a ribbon cutting at a Westchester Winn-Dixie marked the start of the expansion with that store and other rebranded locations in West Miami-Dade, Kendall, Miami Gardens and West Palm Beach.
The first store to be revamped by Southeastern Grocers, parent company of Winn-Dixie, opened in June on West 49th Street in Hialeah.
“We have been listening to our Fresco y Más customers in Hialeah and have tailored additional stores to reflect our customer’s personality,” said Ian McLeod, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers. “Each Fresco y Más store features a wider array of Hispanic items our customers told us is important to them — an expanded product assortment, great low prices and new features, including a full-service Latin Butcher shop.”
The revamped stores are focused on a lower prices and promotions on everyday items such as mango nectar, frozen yuca, chorizo and espresso.
The Fresco y Más expansion is adding 300 jobs across the six new stores, according to the company.
Fresco y Mas isn’t alone in the Latin-flavored supermarket market. Winn-Dixie is competing with Sabor, the Latin-flavored Publix offshoot, and Sedano’s.
The five new store locations are:
▪ 948 SW 67th Ave. in Westchester
▪ 5850 NW 183rd St. in Miami Gardens
▪ 14555 SW 42nd St. in West Miami-Dade
▪ 15050 SW 72nd St. in Kendall
▪ 2675 S. Military Trail in West Palm Beach
The revamped stores include a wider selection of tropical fruit and a “Cocina” (kitchen) offering daily from-scratch specials. They also feature cafes and bilingual signs.
Southeastern Grocers, with more than 50 Winn-Dixie supermarkets in Miami-Dade, opened its first area store in Hialeah in 1959.
