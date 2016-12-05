1.9 million pounds of precooked chicken is recalled

National Steak and Poultry expanded its November recall of possibly undercooked, bacteria-ridden ready-to-eat chicken Sunday to more than 1.9 million pounds.
This recall has been classified as a Class 1, high health risk.
The original recall of 17,439 pounds of product covered two brands with the precooked chicken. Monday’s expansion covered more than two pages of brands under which the precooked chicken were shipped to food service locations around the country. They were sold to retail customers at monthly dock sales.
The establishment number inside the USDA inspection mark is “P-6010T.” Most start with “NSP Fully Cooked Chicken...”
According to the recall notice, a customer noticed Nov. 28 that a product appeared to be undercooked. Ready-to-eat chicken that’s not cooked thoroughly can allow bacterial pathogens to survive.
That’s why the USDA classified this as a Class 1 recall, meaning: “This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
