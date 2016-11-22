Celebrity chefs test new Brickell digs and dishes

Chefs, Jose Andrés and Michael Schwartz, each try a salad from the other's new Brickell restaurant that are located side by side in the new SLS Brickell.
Emily Michot Miami Herald

Technology

Domino's test new drone pizza delivery

Pizza chain Domino’s aims to become the first company in the world to operate a commercial drone delivery service, through its New Zealand operation. Domino’s partnered with Australian drone company Flirtey for a trial delivery in Auckland with the goal of starting commercial deliveries later this year.

Food & Drink

Nostalgic Bacardi Ads

Bacardi plans to distribute Havana Club nationwide and has launched a new marketing campaign for the rum. This is a compilation of old ads used in Cuba when the company operated there.

Entertainment Videos