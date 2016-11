Fireman Derek's Bakeshop and Cafe in Wynwood started as a dying fireman's wish. Kimberly "Kim" Murdock's husband Patrick "Pat" Murdock, a firefighter, died of an enlarged heart in 2013. While alive, he always expressed how if he had the money, he would give his friend Derek Kaplan, a fellow firefighter, the money to start his business. So, after Murdock passed away, his wife Kim decided to go into business with Kaplan. Today, the shop is thriving in Wynwood and planning an expansion.