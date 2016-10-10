U.S. chefs swap culinary secrets with Cuban chefs at Havana event

If the technology allowed it, you would be not just reading these words but smelling the aromas, tasting the flavors and feeling the human warmth that accompanied the Havana Culinary Exchange that recently took place in the Cuban capital.
A group of U.S. chefs traveled to the island for the Sept. 24-30 event, the idea of Cuban American Chef Douglas Rodríguez, to look into the mysteries of Cuban cooking and reveal some of their own secrets.
“The reason for an event like this is to unite, to share,” said Rodríguez. “Cubans find new ingredients, new ways of cooking and developing recipes. At the same time, the U.S. chefs can learn how to do more with less, how to develop the imagination.”
Read more at InCubaToday.
