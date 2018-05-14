$30,000 sneakers? As demand grows for coveted shoes, so do prices

Models strut the runway in designs by Art Institute students at the kickoff fashion show for Miami Swim Week. Miami Swim Week, Miami Beach’s signature fashion marketplace, kicked off Thursday with the usual army of bikini-clad models, and thousand
The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance stretching from Cuba to the Southeastern Gulf. The system, which is expected to drench South Florida this week, was given less than a 40 percent chance of developing into a named storm.
While conducting a white shark field survey in Monterey Bay, the founder of the Pelagic Shark Research Foundation, Sean Van Summeran, saw a frightened deer being circled by what appeared to be an adolescent great white shark.
A dog swimming in Destin's East Pass near the Marler Bridge was rescued by an Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Traffic and Marine Unit and reunited with its owner after it fell off a pontoon while on a family outing.
Octavia Anderson received her bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice last Saturday 23 years after she started college. In between working and raising six kids, Anderson took night classes at Miami Dade North Campus.