Victoria's Secret fashion show highlights

Your chances of encountering a Florida black bear are greater today than 100 years ago. How can you share the landscape with this large mammal and also help prevent human-bear conflicts? Learn the simple steps for bear-proofing your trash and other strategies to keep bears away from your home and neighborhood.
An 8-foot cobra was found inside a toilet in an apartment in Pretoria, South Africa. The apartment resident called a snake wrangler and captured the event on video. The wrangler seemed to catch the cobra but the snake managed to get away.
The challenge, in this hectic season, is always to find enough unnecessary things for all the people on our gift list. That’s where this Holiday Gift Guide comes in. We sincerely believe that you will not find a collection of products this useless anywhere else. These are all real products; we did not make them up. You can actually buy them. – Dave Barry
An injured 53-pound alligator snapping turtle was rescued from a drainage pipe in a new residential development 35 miles outside of Houston after being found wedged inside the pipe. The alligator snapping turtle was saved by fire-rescue crews and is recovering at a Houston wildlife rehabilitation center.
Florida will have its first needle exchange clinic, four years after University of Miami’s Dr. Hansel Tookes first asked the legislature to legalize the program. The Centers for Disease Control’s 2015 numbers show Miami at the top of the list, again, for new HIV infections.
Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday along the famous Calle Echo of Little Havana and are demonstrating in Miami to demand liberation and democracy on the socialist island following the death of the revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.
The pilot of the chartered plane carrying a Brazilian football team told air traffic controllers he had run out of fuel before crashing into the Andes, according to a recording of the final minutes of the doomed flight.
The Florida Panthers play their final regular season game at Detroit's Joe Louis Arena on Thursday and Aaron Ekblad, Jaromir Jagr, Roberto Luongo and Vincent Trocheck share their memories of the famous Motor City arena.