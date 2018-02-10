Photo gallery: Dolphins Cancer Challenge | Sat., Feb 10, 2018

Bicyclists ride across the finish line inside of the Hard Rock Stadium after completing 100 miles to raise money for cancer research. Cyclists, runners and walkers all participated in the 8th Dolphins Cancer Challenge Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium. The organization has raised over $22.5 million dollars for cancer research over the years.
Emily Michot
Nearly 60 firefighters from across South Florida took part in the 8th Dolphins Cancer Challenge Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium wearing some of their fire fighting gear to help raise awareness of the cancer risks firefighters face. Sylvester has embarked on a significant study to lessen the risk of firefighters developing cancer. Research has shown that firefighters have a higher incidence of all types of cancer at an earlier age than the general population.
Emily Michot
A young boy wearing fire fighting gear is carried on the shoulders of one of the nearly 60 firefighters from across South Florida who took part in the 8th Dolphins Cancer Challenge Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium. Sylvester has embarked on a significant study to lessen the risk of firefighters developing cancer. Research has shown that firefighters have a higher incidence of all types of cancer at an earlier age than the general population.
Emily Michot
Nearly 60 firefighters from across South Florida took part in the 8th Dolphins Cancer Challenge Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium. Sylvester has embarked on a significant study to lessen the risk of firefighters developing cancer. Research has shown that firefighters have a higher incidence of all types of cancer at an earlier age than the general population.
Emily Michot
Todd LeDuc, the Assistant Fire Chief for Broward County Sheriff Fire Rescue, unfurls a flag and drapes it across his shoulders after finishing running in the 5K portion of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge wearing some of his fire fighting gear. Nearly 60 firefighters from across South Florida took part in the 8th Dolphins Cancer Challenge Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium to help raise awareness of the cancer risks facing fire fighters. Sylvester has embarked on a significant study to lessen the risk of firefighters developing cancer. Research has shown that firefighters have a higher incidence of all types of cancer at an earlier age than the general population.
Emily Michot
Jennifer Aragon, 42, of Weston poses for photos before running in the 5K portion of the 8th Dolphins Cancer Challenge Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium. Aragon was running for twenty friends and family members touched by cancer and she wore their names on a chain around her neck. The organization has raised over $22.5 million dollars for cancer research over the years.
Emily Michot
Walkers take off from the starting gate to particapte in the Dolphins Caner Challenge 5K race. Bicyclists, runners and walkers all took part in the 8th Dolphins Cancer Challenge Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium. The organization has raised over $22.5 million dollars for cancer research over the years.
Emily Michot
Spectators of all shapes, sizes (and species) were on hand to greet the cyclists as they made their way into Hard Rock Stadium after completing the 100 mile ride for cancer research. Alley, a 4-year-old alligator from the Native Village road show was at the finish line with her handler, Cady Thompson to greet the cyclists who took part in the 8th Dolphins Cancer Challenge Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium. The organization has raised over $22.5 million dollars for cancer research over the years. Sylvester has embarked on a significant study to lessen the risk of firefighters developing cancer. Research has shown that firefighters have a higher incidence of all types of cancer at an earlier age than the general population. Sylvester has created new protocols based on their research - from requiring firefighters to take a shower within one hour of exposure. They also have to keep their soiled uniforms in the station and not take them home, where they would be washed with their family's other clothes. A group of firefighters - along with Dr. Erin Kobetz, the lead researcher, will be riding in the Dolphins Cycling Challenge on Saturday morning.
Emily Michot
Pam Granoff holds 4-and-a-half month old Hayden Storm Simon who is all geared up to greet cyclists as they make their way into Hard Rock Stadium after completing their 100 mile ride for charity. Bicyclists, runners and walkers all took part in the 8th Dolphins Cancer Challenge Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium. The organization has raised over $22.5 million dollars for cancer research over the years. Sylvester has embarked on a significant study to lessen the risk of firefighters developing cancer. Research has shown that firefighters have a higher incidence of all types of cancer at an earlier age than the general population. Sylvester has created new protocols based on their research - from requiring firefighters to take a shower within one hour of exposure. They also have to keep their soiled uniforms in the station and not take them home, where they would be washed with their family's other clothes. A group of firefighters - along with Dr. Erin Kobetz, the lead researcher, will be riding in the Dolphins Cycling Challenge on Saturday morning.
Emily Michot
Cancer survivors, Nancy Plummer and Donna Lundy, walk together during the 5K portion of the 8th Dolphins Cancer Challenge Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium. The organization has raised over $22.5 million dollars for cancer research over the years.
Emily Michot
Jade Morales, 8, of Hialeah, was walking for "TeamMom," in the 5K portion of the 8th Dolphins Cancer Challenge Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium. The organization has raised over $22.5 million dollars for cancer research over the years.
Emily Michot
Runners and walkers took part in the 5K portion of the 8th Dolphins Cancer Challenge Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium. The organization has raised over $22.5 million dollars for cancer research over the years.
Emily Michot
Bicyclists, runners and walkers all took part in the 8th Dolphins Cancer Challenge Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium. The organization has raised over $22.5 million dollars for cancer research over the years.
Emily Michot
Participants come thru the tunnel at Hard Rock Stadium after completing the 5K portion of the 8th Dolphins Cancer Challenge Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium. The organization has raised over $22.5 million dollars for cancer research over the years.
Emily Michot
