‘This’ is where you took your Valentine’s date last year? Are you still together?

Last Valentine’s Day, Miami ride share users took their dates to downtown’s Bayside Market more than any other venue in the city. Nearly half of the riders also opted to split their fares on this day and were more than likely spending their day devoted to romance at movie theaters.
So says ride share company Lyft in its Valentine’s Day 2017 stats. Wrap your romantic mind around that, Miami. Bayside Market. Splitting fares. Going to the movies. “The LEGO Batman Movie” and “Fifty Shades Darker” were the two top films at the box office during Valentine’s week last year.
Are any of you still together after that?
A Lyft spokesperson said the second-most popular place on Valentine’s Day passengers asked their Lyft driver to drop them off was the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, near Hollywood. Feeling lucky, were you?
The cinemas at Dolphin and Aventura malls were also hot spots, and so was Cinemark South Beach.
Lyft riders were generous to their drivers. Tips increased 16.5 percent on Valentine’s Day.
There was a near 20 percent increase in Lyft Line rides on that day. Lyft Line is the pool service where riders can share a car with strangers who are going in the same direction at the same time at fares up to 60 percent off.
Call us Miami riders open to new love. Or hot from the latest “Fifty Shades” movie. Your call.
