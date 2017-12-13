Where to watch the Geminids meteor shower — and it could involve a swamp at night

More Videos 2:58 Christmas cookie frosting tips from a pro Pause 1:31 Top baby names of 2017 0:39 11-year-old girl held at gunpoint, handcuffed by Michigan police 2:01 What could be the largest food stamp fraud bust in U.S. history caught on camera 2:23 How to report Social Security fraud 0:53 Violent road rage incident caught on surveillance video 1:02 Couple lives in tent next to their destroyed trailer 1:01 Dolphins coach Adam Gase after win over Patriots 0:35 Ana Maria Cardona testifies in 'Baby Lollipops' case 1:30 Watch crook struggle to lift heavy gate motor in Miami Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Don't miss the Geminid meteor shower The Geminid meteor shower will put on a dazzling show for skywatchers when it peaks overnight on Dec. 13-14, 2017. The Geminid meteor shower will put on a dazzling show for skywatchers when it peaks overnight on Dec. 13-14, 2017. NASA

