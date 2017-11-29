Toys R Us recalled its totally me! clay craft kits because the clay inside might have mold. The company received three reports of mold in the clay.
Toys R Us recalled its totally me! clay craft kits because the clay inside might have mold. The company received three reports of mold in the clay. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Toys R Us recalled its totally me! clay craft kits because the clay inside might have mold. The company received three reports of mold in the clay. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Living

There’s clay in this kids’ craft kit. What might be in the clay is the problem.

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

November 29, 2017 01:47 PM

Toys R Us is recalling 6,000 children’s craft kits because the clay can be moldy as well as molded.

The problem with the “totally me!” clay craft kits, as stated in Wednesday’s U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “Mold can be present in the clay, posing a risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold.”

Three mold sightings in the clay have reached Toys R Us, which sold the kits in its Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores from January through October for $10. Anyone with the kits should return them to Toys R Us or Babies R Us for a full refund or store credit.

Customers wishing to speak to Toys R Us about the potentially moldy clay can call the company at 800-869-7787 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why giving to others makes us feel good

    Whether it's for a birthday or Giving Tuesday, giving a gift to someone can feel great. It turns out there's a reason for that, and it starts with your brain.

Why giving to others makes us feel good

Why giving to others makes us feel good 1:31

Why giving to others makes us feel good
Family of baby with rare genetic disorder is in need of some help this holiday season 3:10

Family of baby with rare genetic disorder is in need of some help this holiday season
Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 5:23

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

View More Video