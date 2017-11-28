More Videos

  • Why giving to others makes us feel good

    Whether it's for a birthday or Giving Tuesday, giving a gift to someone can feel great. It turns out there's a reason for that, and it starts with your brain.

Why giving to others makes us feel good

Whether it's for a birthday or Giving Tuesday, giving a gift to someone can feel great. It turns out there's a reason for that, and it starts with your brain.
A farmer and a church reap rewards from an organic field of dreams

St. Simon's Episcopal church was going broke. It's a tiny squat building on 4 acres of land in south Miami-Dade County, with a tiny congregation. That's when a new member of the congregation, Moses Kashem, came up with an idea. A young farmer, he asked the church elders to give him half an acre to farm specifically for local restaurants and chefs, and he already has signed up several chefs to purchase his produce.

What to do if you think you have a recalled product

There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. Some help manufacturers track inventory, while others help retailers ensure quality. But when unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can also help identify them quickly.

Dia de los Muertos is not Halloween

Day of the Dead – largely celebrated November 1 and 2 – is about honoring the memory of loved ones, not trick-or-treating. Observers explain the significance of the skulls and altars and why it's important to distinguish Dia de los Muertos from Halloween.