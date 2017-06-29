COMMERCIAL: Edward James Olmos says fireworks displays are no 'blast' for animals

Actor Edward James Olmos and his four-legged friend Moe want you to know that for animals, fireworks aren't festive—they're frightening and sometimes fatal.
PETA Latino
Tour a cat cafe in Japan

Travel

Tour a cat cafe in Japan

If you love cats and coffee, look no further and consider visiting Tokyo where there are at least 39 different cat cafes in the city.

Air Force special-ops trainee Paul Casas, on being diagnosed with Moyamoya disease, a rare brain disease.

Health & Fitness

Air Force special-ops trainee Paul Casas, on being diagnosed with Moyamoya disease, a rare brain disease.

Paul Casas, a 28-year-old Special Ops Air Force trainee, first became aware of his symptoms when his left arm would go numb and his memory began to slip. He was diagnosed wtih Moyamoya disease, a rare condition that causes blood flow to the brain to be restricted. A University of Miami neurosurgeon, Jacques Morcos, M.D., operated on him on May 24 at Jackson Memorial, performing a double-barrel bypass that would essentially give him a new artery to supply blood flow to the right side of his brain. Four days after the operation, Casas was discharged from the hospital, cured. His symptoms immediately disappeared, with his memory immediately coming back. Casas shared his experience at a new conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

S&S Diner reborn on Biscayne Boulevard

Food & Drink

S&S Diner reborn on Biscayne Boulevard

The S&S Diner has moved from its tiny building with the historic facade to this spot at 2699 Biscayne Boulevard. The new owner, Maria Linares, worked with the previous owner to bring over the memorabilia and even the sign, which they are waiting on permits to put up.

All about the dog flu

Pets

All about the dog flu

Learn more about canine influenza and how to avoid it. Florida has its first outbreak of dog flu, with cases identified in DeLand and Perry. For more information visit petMD at www.petmd.com

Cancer Yoga Class

Health & Fitness

Cancer Yoga Class

Rosaelena Valencia, 64, a breast cancer survivor, participates in Miami CancerInstitutes' Gentle Yoga For Survivors class on Tuesday, May 24, 2017.

Syrian Supper Club of South Florida

Food & Drink

Syrian Supper Club of South Florida

Syrian refugee families who have been relocated to South Florida are teaming up with a fundraising group that uses home-cooked meals to help them financially and socially as they adapt. The refugee women take turns cooking homemade Syrian delights and then enjoying the food and conversation along with the Syrian Supper Club of South Florida participants.

Entertainment Videos