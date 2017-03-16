Living

They’re supposed to juice up your Xbox controller. They overdo it. They’re under recall

By David J. Neal

About 130,000 battery chargers that can get hot enough to damage Xbox One controllers have been recalled.

Performance Designed Products recalled Energizer Xbox One 2X Smart Chargers this week after 24 reports of chargers overheating to the point of deforming the plastic cover. Performance’s recall notice stated such heat could damage the controllers themselves.

No injuries have been reported yet from item No. 048-052-NA overheating.

The company asks consumers to stop using the chargers, sold from February 2016 to February 2017, and contact Performance Designed Products for a refund. Call 800-263-1156 from 1 to 7 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday, or go to the website.

