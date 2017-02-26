What happens when 540,000 childrens swings have a problem with durability. And gravity.

For the second time in two weeks, a major maker of toddlers and infants products issued a supermassive recall of a product that can send a child crashing to the ground.
Little Tykes is offering a refund -- sort of -- on approximately 540,000 2-in-1 Snug ‘n Secure Pink toddler swings, which turn out to be not so secure. The plastic seat can crack or break. When that happens, as was the case with the over 700,000 Britax's stroller/car seat combinations recalled last week, down can come swing, baby and all.
The company says 140 customers reported the swing breaking. Of the 39 injuries to children, two were broken arms.
The affected swings all share the model No. 615573 and were sold from November 2009 through May 2014.
As for the “sort of” refund, it comes to consumers in the form of credit toward buying another Little Tykes item. Customers wishing more information can call 855-284-1903 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or go to the website.
