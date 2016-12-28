How to live your best life in 2017, according to Walter Mercado

Astrologer Walter Mercado shares how to say goodbye to a troubled 2016 and greet 2017 with dreams and good luck.
ARIES
On New Year’s Eve:
The color red must be in your garments. If you don't want to wear red, tie a red ribbon around your waist, under your clothes. A red candle will light the way in the name of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Scent your room with vanilla or geranium incense.
In 2017:
Uranus continues and will continue over your sign, affecting critical and sensitive matters. All of the negativity from Uranus has already taught you and prepared you so that you can now enjoy a year full of opportunities and personal successes. Venus, the planet of love and money, will be in your own during the first months of 2017, from Feb. 4 to June 6, predicting a lucky period for sentimental relations and making money. Saturn, the planet of karma, will visit your brother fire symbol, Sagittarius, during all of 2017, until Dec. 21, when it enters its celestial throne and its regent sign, Capricorn. Saturn will give you wings to fly and achieve what seems impossible. Saturn will expand your frontiers and make you wise in the management of your emotions and all of your life. Saturn will reward you for your suffering in past years or will teach you a new philosophy of life. Mars, your regent planet, will start the year 2017 in Pisces, your sign for your spiritual and psychic sides, and will visit you from Jan. 29 to March 10, when it enters Taurus, your economic house. Mars will transit through Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo and Libra and will finish the year in Scorpio on Dec. 10. You will find passion, new sentimental interests, professional successes and progress in personal matters during this unforgettable 2017.
TAURUS
On New Year’s Eve:
Green will be your good-luck color as you say farewell to the year. Wear some green clothes. Green candles will be indispensable for this memorable date. Your pine or mint incense will ensure peace, health and money in 2017.
In 2017:
Venus, your regent planet, will visit Aries, your 12th Sector for imagination, spirituality, mysteries and secret activities. Nothing will be hidden from you. You know everything and you discover everything. You will finish everything unfinished in your life. You will make bold and aggressive decisions for your own happiness. Jupiter, the planet of maximum luck, will affect your partnerships and marriages positively starting on Oct. 11. Opportunities for sentimental conquests will multiply. If you're alone, divorced or widowed, the moment of truth in the area of love has come for you. In 2017 you will join in body and soul with a person who has all the qualities you dream of for your love. Partners born under water signs — Cancer, Virgo and Capricorn —will be like magnets of attraction and seduction for you. Bury once and for all anything sad from your past and start from zero to recover your faith in love. Neptune continues in your house of friendship and desires that are fulfilled. Everything spiritual, religious or mystical will attract you and envelop you as never before. Spiritual friends will be your guardian angels this year, in which you will experience personal and professional triumphs.
GEMINI
On New Year’s Eve:
Anything yellow or gold is recommended, for your dress as well as the candles that are traditionally lit when welcoming the new year. Your incense must be gardenia. Place three yellow roses in your home in the name of God, for health, money and love.
In 2017:
With generous Jupiter transiting loving Libra, in other words your 5th Sector of romance and creativity, the year 2017 offers you love, luck, the achievement of desires and ideals and unforgettable experiences. You achieve emotional and romantic stability with the person who will be your blue prince or princess. All the experiences from your prior relationships will be your most valuable lessons in the art of loving and being loved. Your closest signs in this year or the Fire Rooster will be Aries, Leo and Sagittarius. You will be more demanding and perfectionist in your professional work. Saturn, the planet of karma, will transit Sagittarius, your sign for complementarity. You will know what to do and how to achieve goals and objectives. The lunar eclipse on Feb. 10 will take place under the passionate sign of Leo, or your 3rd solar house for communications and conversations. The diamond time has come to showcase all your talents, specially for speaking and acting. Mercury, your regent planet, will enter Sagittarius directly and on Jan. 13 will enter Capricorn triumphantly until Feb. 8, when it enters Aquarius. Mercury will run through the zodiac and wind up moving directly on your most compatible sign, Sagittarius. Mercury will make many of your dreams of love a reality. Money will not be a problem for you. You are known as a multi-tasker, someone who can do it all and stand out in everything you do.
CANCER
On New Year’s Eve:
White, silver or gray are recommended for the children of the moon, those who were born under the sign of Cancer. The required candle must be white or silver, and use incense scented with white flowers, especially roses, jasmine or tuberose. Wear a ring or pendant with a moonstone.
In 2017:
Your part of the zodiac half-sky will be illuminated by the seductive Venus for the first three months of the year. Wherever Venus goes, the arts, beauty and love reign. Venus will make your professional work shine and bring you recognition as administrator, artist or business person. The year 2017 will give your words power, strength and authority. You will win hearts by telling the truth at all times. The feared Saturn, the planet of karma, will benefit you with personal relationships and recoveries from health issues. Saturn will transit through the fire of Sagittarius, making you more conscious of your time and space. If you are a positive Cancerian, you will achieve everything you want to do. The energy of the stars helps you with every new project. Practice yoga and meditation, and pray every day. Spend quality time on your body and mind and always put yourself in first place. Pluto continues and will continue to educate and transform you through your human contacts. Every human being that enters your space will be your teacher for personal development. After a difficult and exhausting year, now you recuperate and grow stronger physically and emotionally. The first lunar eclipse will be in Leo, the most important sign that will affect you starting Feb. 10. This eclipse will help you to resolve economic problems because it falls on your 2nd sector of money and the economy. In love, surprises and the unexpected will shake your life. After all your life experiences, no one will play with your fragile and sensible heart.
LEO
On New Year’s Eve
As a child of the sun, the color gold cannot be missing from your clothes. Use the color gold in your clothes and jewelry. Your candle should be orange and your incense scented with cinnamon. Put two sunflowers in your living room. Wear a ring with a green peridot stone, or a red stone like a ruby.
In 2017:
You will be glad to know that Venus, the goddess of love and money, will visit your brother sign, Aries, during the first three months of the year, from Feb. 4 to June 6. All of Venus’ energies bring you victories in sentimental conquests, as well as in professional and business matters. You will not have to fear the transit of Saturn through the fire of your brother sign, Sagittarius. You have already learned and put into practice the lessons in the art of loving and being loved. No one will be able to play with your feelings. You will know how to wisely choose the people who should be at your side. The lunar eclipse on Aug. 7 and the solar eclipse on Aug. 21 will open your eyes to new realities. You will leave your comfort zone and venture into new enterprises, but you will do everything with caution. Nothing and no one will be able to stop your rise to new heights. You will dare to do everything, and you will be better informed than ever. Pluto will lead you to throw out, give away or get rid of everything that you don't need in your life. Make room for the new and marvelous things that this year has in store for you. Pluto requires that you take better care of yourself, eat better and exercise. Practicing the yoga asanas will benefit you enormously. Keep control of your social life. Socialize and enjoy, but put time aside to put your mind and heart in order. According to the Oriental zodiac, 2017, a year of the Rooster, is your year to stabilize your personal economy and achieve everything you desire. Cultivate your patience and faith in God and yourself. Work as your heart dictates.
VIRGO
On New Year’s Eve:
A brown candle will light your path in 2017 so that you realize your dreams according to your faith in the Almighty. You should use musk incense. Place water lilies or any other kind of lilies around your home.
In 2017:
Your sacred phrases will be “I accept myself” and “I am happy exactly as I am.” The year 2017 is your year, and it is linked to the Rooster that gives 2017 its name in the Chinese zodiac. Kind and excessive Jupiter will transit through your financial sector until Oct. 11, when it will enter Scorpio. Money will not be a problem for you. In fact, your revenues will grow. Your world of communications is illuminated, and you will bewitch many with your multiple talents. Saturn transits Sagittarius, your home and the sector of your solar map that rules family relations. You will be the friendly hand, the counselor, teacher and inspiration for your family. Do help, collaborate and help, but think about yourself first. Love yourself, value yourself and always put yourself in first place. The year 2017 offers you the opportunity to take stock of everything you have suffered and lived through. You will make wise decisions for the benefit of yourself and all your family. Your 8th sector on intimacy will remain invaded by erratic and unpredictable Uranus. Say yes to whatever takes you out of your routine. Dare to knock on other doors and get to know other human beings. Don't limit yourself or stop yourself for anything. Keep clear goals and objectives. Visualize that you are already master of everything you wish for. Make your mind your best ally. Reject any defeatist or traumatic thoughts from your past. The year 2017 is your year to take charge because of your undeniable talents and skills.
LIBRA
On New Year’s Eve:
The color pink must be part of your clothes, without fail. The candle that I recommend you light this evening must be pink or white, and your incense must be rose-scented. Three red roses must be placed around your home for health, love and money. Your accessories must include an opal.
In 2017:
Venus, your regent planet, predicts a year of love and increased emotional stability. Venus will transit through your house for healthy unions and happy marriages during the first months of 2017. Beneficent Jupiter will be in your own sign, exalting everything in you that is beautiful and exquisite. Admirers will multiply before you. They love you, they value you, they respect you and they show it to you. No one will be able to douse the flames that your passion irradiates. You will bury fears and insecurities and will shine with your own light wherever you go. Saturn will make you a master of the art of diplomacy. You will speak the truth without injuring sensibilities. The year 2017 will be your year to achieve peace and happiness together with like-minded people and compatible souls. Uranus has been educating you in sentimental relations. We all make mistakes, but now those mistakes will be your best lessons for handling everything sentimental. The first lunar eclipse Feb. 10 will illuminate your sector for friendship and dreams achieved. Now you will know who is who in your life. Those who remain by your side have proven their true loyalty and love. Listen to the advise of people who love you a lot, but make decisions according to what your heart dictates to you. You will be more sensitive and receptive. Natural flowers and plants cannot be missing from your surroundings. Come out of the shadows and walk toward the light. The year 2017 awaits you with super pleasant surprises.
SCORPIO
On New Year’s Eve:
A combination of red and black clothes is indicated as you welcome the year 2017. Light a red candle in the name of God Almighty to ask for universal and personal peace. Wear red underwear. Your incense must be scented with copal or myrrh
In 2017:
Now you will understand and internalize that everything you looked for so hard outside of yourself in fact exists inside you. Don't tire yourself looking. Allow whatever the universe holds in store for you to reach you at the perfect time. The excessive and extravagant Jupiter will continue impacting the 12th sector of your solar map – your psychic and spiritual world, your world of secrets and mysteries. Believe in God, in the Christ that lives inside you, and believe in your hunches. They speak to you, they send you messages and they will take you to a new state of consciousness. You will continue to be the guardian angel for everyone who needs you, but you will put aside more time for you and yours. Professional or economic problems in 2016 will now be resolved in your favor. Justice will be done for you. The universe rewards you for all for efforts and quiet struggles. Anyone who tried to fool you or take advantage of you will get what he deserves. The laws of karma will be active throughout the year 2017. Saturn will turn you into a master of the economy. Saturn is the planet that educates us or rewards us in our daily battles. Pluto, your regent planet, continues and will continue in Capricorn, educating you about everything related to communications. Your mind will be illuminated by brilliant ideas for carrying your messages to others who need guidance and light. Join with spiritual, responsible and professional beings to achieve everything that you set out to do. You now have a green light to open new roads and achieve what earlier seemed so impossible.
SAGITTARIUS
On New Year’s Eve:
A turquoise candle will light your path in 2017. Wear turquoise clothes and light three small candles to the Almighty to guarantee your health, money and love in the new year. Your incense must be scented with fruits – apples or strawberries. Decorate your table with a basket of fruit for prosperity.
In 2017:
The sign most benefited, or perhaps more impacted, will be yours. Saturn, the planet of order and discipline, will visit your first house of personality. If you are a positive Sagittarian, you will stand out in everything you do. You will receive praise and prizes for everything you have done in the past. It will be your year, where everything in the stars will help you to come out of your comfort zone and dare to launch new projects and touch unknown territories. There were transcendental changes in 2016, but now in this year, with your experiences, you will know how to orient yourself correctly for everything you decide. The year 2017 begins with an astrological gift. Venus, the goddess of love and prosperity, will be in your 5th Sector of creativity and romance from Feb. 4 to June 6. You command everything sentimental, and your ingenuity will be unlimited. There will be a rebirth of dreams and hopes within your heart. Your regent planet, Jupiter, will transit through Libra, your sector for friendships and dreams achieved, benefiting you with new relationships. Everything that is in your past returns so that you can now, with your new state of consciousness, put an end to them. The time has come for you to analyze your present, your past sufferings and your plans for the future. The hour of truth has arrived. Neptune continues to tie you to your family like never before. You will be the star that lights your own way, and the way of all others who listen to you and follow your advice.
CAPRICORN
On New Year’s Eve:
Light a white candle on the last day of the year. Wear black and white clothes to push away the bad vibes. Your incense for welcoming the new year must be sandal or sage. Call on your guardian angels at midnight, and send blessings to your relatives and friends and even your enemies.
In 2017:
Pluto continues and will continue to totally transform you life. With its powerful energy, Pluto has forced you to change the direction of your life. Now you know what is convenient for you, who makes you really happy and who should not be by your side. You have discovered that everything you searched for so anxiously on the outside was waiting for you inside yourself. Venus will lead you to move somewhere else, or to find a dream home with the human being who loves you and accepts you as you are. You will feel proud of everything achieved through sacrifice. You feel you're the absolute lord of your own destiny. You will be more careful and selective with your love. Neptune will make your money and professional dreams come through. Money will land mysteriously in your hands. Embrace the Supreme Being and you will see miracles in your life. Saturn, your regent planet, will make a strong transit through your house for the psychic and intuitive. You will be more vulnerable to everything that happens in your environment. You will contribute your little grain of sand to improving the quality of life of many people who value and respect you. You will be teacher and guide to many who need your light and culture. Give selflessly of everything you have, and the universe will reward you. The lunar eclipse on Aug. 7 will activate your sector for personal finances and possessions. Positive changes are predicted for the handling of your material resources.
AQUARIUS
On New Year’s Eve:
A violet candle cannot be absent from your home, and the colors lilac, lavender, purple and violet must adorn your clothes this night. An amethyst will bring you good luck in this period of transition between the end of 2016 and the start of 2017. Eucalyptus must be your incense.
In 2017:
Uranus, Jupiter and Venus will be a powerful trio that makes you king or queen of communications. Everything will be possible, thanks to this planetary alignment. Let nothing surprise you or intimidate you. Uranus, your regent planet, continues to light up your sector of oral and written words. Venus will make an odd transit of nearly three months through this same sector and Jupiter, the planet that bring good luck, will be in your air sector as it transits Libra. This is your year to settle doubts and speak the big truths. Honesty will be your most powerful weapon to defeat people who are embittered or mediocre and gratuitous enemies. You will overcome because of your undeniable talents. Feared Saturn, which educates us through lessons, will transit Sagittarius, your sign for friendships and dreams achieved. You will feel safe and supported by the love and appreciation of your excellent and sincere friends. The first lunar eclipse on Feb. 10 will illuminate your sector for healthy unions and a happy marriage. From that date on you will have the opportunity to flutter among admirers and future love partners. Because of your past life experiences, you will not rush to give your heart to someone who does not deserve it. Your time of doing crazy things in the name of love is over. A new Aquarian is born within you, more humane, more compassionate and less structured.
PISCES
On New Year’s Eve:
Your home must have a sky blue or sea blue candle to light your future in money, health and love. Have a container of water ready to throw out to the street at midnight. Incense of flowers is recommended, specially violet, lavender, jasmine or frankincense.
In 2017:
The year 2017 is your year for testing your talents and your skills. You will be more sure of yourself, and you will dare to do everything that once intimidated you. Your authority will be unquestionable. You will have perfect control of your life and all those who depend on you. Your professional work and your commitments will multiply. Friends from your past and your present join you and collaborate in your new and exciting projects, personal as well as professional. Venus, the planet of love and money, will be in your house of wealth, along with unpredictable Uranus, which brings you happy surprises in the acquisition of money and possessions. Every trip and change will be like the start of a new life. Foreigners play decisive roles in your personal development. You will dream big dreams, and achieve miracles. You will be the angel of light and love for all your family. Friends and relatives join you and collaborate in even bigger successes. Saturn in Sagittarius will illuminate your half-sky. Everything that you put your heart into will be a solid success. Your mere presence will serve as an inspiration for many human beings. Mercury, your planet of love, will begin the year 2017 in Capricorn and end it directly transiting Sagittarius. Love will be the elixir that injects your soul with enthusiasm and faith. Pisces will represent unconditional love in the year 2017.
WARNING: Be careful with the products or ingredients used in traditional magic. They can trigger allergies.
