Yes, older voters care about retirement issues — but that’s not all

1:00 How to safely carve your pumpkin Pause

1:18 The Susan G. Komen race for the Cure

1:29 The Ultimate Tailgate

1:16 Does standing on your head hurt your heart?

1:40 Creator of thehungryblackman.com talks food and race

1:17 Journey to the white continent

2:13 Public service announcement warns teens about 'sextortion'

2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

0:58 Does folic acid prevent childhood obesity?

1:03 Domino's test new drone pizza delivery