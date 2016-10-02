Photo gallery: Rosh Hashana celebration in Miami Beach

Rabbi Gary Glickstein sounds a shofar during a service in celebration of Rosh Hashana at Temple Beth Sholom in Miami Beach on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016.
Mahzors lay on chairs before the start of a service in celebration of Rosh Hashana at Temple Beth Sholom in Miami Beach on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016.
Rabbi Gayle Pomerantz speaks during a service in celebration of Rosh Hashana at Temple Beth Sholom in Miami Beach on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016.
Holiday candles are lit in celebration of Rosh Hashana at Temple Beth Sholom in Miami Beach on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016.
Darren Bruck waves to his wife during a service in celebration of Rosh Hashana at Temple Beth Sholom in Miami Beach on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016.
Vanessa Ressler sings during a service in celebration of Rosh Hashana at Temple Beth Sholom in Miami Beach on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016.
Richard Steinberg, center right, lines up to find a seat before the start of a service in celebration of Rosh Hashana at Temple Beth Sholom in Miami Beach on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016.
Cantor Lisa Segal, right, and Cantor Emeritus Steven Haas sing during a service in celebration of Rosh Hashana at Temple Beth Sholom in Miami Beach on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016.
Children listen during a service in celebration of Rosh Hashana at Temple Beth Sholom in Miami Beach on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016.
Carol Karp Cohen holds a shofar during a service in celebration of Rosh Hashana at Temple Beth Sholom in Miami Beach on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016.
A service is held in celebration of Rosh Hashana at Temple Beth Sholom in Miami Beach on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016.
Rabbi Gayle Pomerantz, center, and Cantor Emeritus Steven Haas, right, sing during a service in celebration of Rosh Hashana at Temple Beth Sholom in Miami Beach on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016.
