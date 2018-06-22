After wowing at camp, four-star dual-threat quarterback commits to the LSU Tigers

Central senior quarterback Peter Parrish has wowed with his athleticism time after time when the ball is in his hands. On Friday, the dual-threat quarterback's big-play ability led to an opportunity to play in the SEC that he couldn’t turn down.
Parrish committed to LSU on Friday morning shortly after being offered a scholarship. Parrish chose LSU over offers from 19 other schools, including Mississippi State, Florida and Cincinnati.
“The entire coaching staff made me feel like I belonged,” Parrish said. “(Head coach Ed) Orgeron did a great job of supporting me throughout the entire process. (Assistant head coach and Phenix City native Tommie) Robinson and I talk pretty much every day from the time he started recruiting me. The tradition of LSU spoke volumes.”
Parrish is considered a four-star dual threat quarterback, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. By those same metrics, he is the 13th-best player in Alabama and the 11th-best dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2019.
The 6-1, 198-pound Parrish picked up an offer from the Tigers after a standout effort at an LSU camp this week. Parrish explained that the LSU coaches challenged him during the camp, telling him he would have to earn an offer from the Tigers.
“I had to compete and get after it,” Parrish said. “I don’t care if Coach Orgeron was down to half a quarterback and a mule, he let it be known this position was earned and that they needed the right guy for the position.”
Parrish passed for 1,454 yards and 17 touchdowns and rushed for 697 yards and 14 touchdowns in his junior season at Central. Parrish’s play helped the Red Devils reach the Class 7A semifinals and earned him All-Bi-City First Team honors.
Central head coach Jamey DuBose watched Parrish develop his game in 2017, his first year starting for the Red Devils. With Parrish heading to Baton Rouge after his senior season, his high school head coach sees no limit to what Parrish can accomplish.
“First of all, they’re getting a guy who can really run. He’s got tremendous wheels. I think he ran 4.5 down at camp this week for them. Also, they’re getting a guy who’s got a tremendous arm. He’s a complete quarterback,” DuBose said. “I’ll be honest with you, I think Peter will be a quick success in college football and in the SEC. I think Peter’s a guy who you’re going to see playing quick at LSU.”
Parrish is the 14th commit in LSU’s Class of 2019. He is the Tigers' lone quarterback commit in next year’s class.
