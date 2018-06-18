Key West tourist brawl started with fists, police say. Then a crowbar came out

A Lake Worth man is accused of taking a crowbar to a man's head while on Duval Street in Key West.
Kenneth Kopp, 36, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after police said he attacked four tourists he ran into on June 17 and then chased them up U.S. 1 when they fled.
Kopp, who suffered a broken eye socket and required stitches from the fight, said he was the one who was jumped and beaten up. He listed his job as a laborer in Key West.
But police believed the four tourists, including Garrett Jones, 21, of Oviedo, who had a 1.5-inch-long cut to the back of his head, according to the police report.
"This will leave a permanent scar on his head," wrote Key West Police Officer Fred Sims.
Jones said he and his three friends had hit Duval for a night out. After visiting an adult entertainment club, they walked down the street, the police report said. At one point, two men walked past them and an argument broke out. That led to a physical fight.
They were just "s--- talking," said one of the three men with Jones. They told police that the altercation was just men taking care of business.
But as they walked back to their car, they said a Chevrolet SUV screeched to a halt alongside them. Kopp jumped out holding a crowbar in both hands, according to the arrest report, and he swung it at Jones.
The tourists made it to their car and decided to leave town while Kopp decided to follow them.
Kopp called the sheriff's office while he was driving to report that a group of guys beat him up and that he was going to run them off the road, police said.
He eventually stopped for deputies near mile marker 14. He told police he was alone on Duval. Police could not identify the second man the tourists said was with Kopp during the fights.
On Monday, Kopp remained at the Stock Island Detention Center on $10,000 bond.
