Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of June 11, 2018

ARTS
Julii Oh has been named chief marketing officer for Miami City Ballet. She was vice president of marketing and customer experience at the New York Philharmonic. Oh has a bachelor’s in management from Georgia Institute of Technology.
At Sequor Law in Miami:
▪ Leyza Blanco has been named a partner. She will focus her practice on litigation and insolvency matters, including debt restructuring and representation of creditors, with special emphasis on complex business bankruptcy and commercial litigation matters. Blanco was previously a shareholder at GrayRobinson.
▪ Fernando Menendez, Jr. has also been named a partner at Sequor Law. Menendez will focus his practice on a broad range of business reorganization and restructuring matters, including the representation of debtors and creditors in complex workouts and bankruptcies, as well as the representation of court-appointed trustees. He also was a shareholder at GrayRobinson.
At Therrel Baisden in Miami:
▪ Lisa Landy has been named partner and director of the firm’s probate department. She was an attorney at the firm and focuses on probate, guardianship, trust, estate planning and litigation. She has a bachelor’s from Florida State University and a J.D. from the University of Miami.
▪ Pablo Rodriguez has been named partner and director of the firm’s tax practice group. He was an attorney at the firm and focuses on domestic and international estate and tax planning, private foundations, probate and business succession. He has a BBA from Florida International University, a J.D. from Stetson, and an LL.M. in taxation from the University of Florida.
At Lubell Rosen in Fort Lauderdale, five new partners were named:
▪ Carlos H. Arce was previously at Flanagan & Maniotis. He focuses his practice on health law, HIPAA compliance, privacy and data breach, personal injury protection and medical malpractice defense. He has a bachelor’s in history from FIU, and J.D. from Nova Southeastern University.
▪ Josh M. Bloom was previously at Greenspoon Marder. He is a civil litigation and healthcare regulatory attorney who also handles complex commercial disputes with an emphasis on employment matters. He has bachelor’s degrees in economics and marketing from FSU, and a J.D. from Hofstra.
▪ Megan Sincore Paranzino was promoted from within the firm. Her practice focuses on medical malpractice defense. She has a bachelor’s from Florida State University and a J.D. from UM.
▪ Ryan M. Sanders was promoted from within the firm. He specializes in medical malpractice defense, and assists medical providers in the recovery of their medical bills. Sanders has a bachelor’s from UF and a J.D. from Emory.
▪ Patrick R. Sullivan was promoted from within the firm. He practices in the area of medical malpractice defense, personal injury, employment law, health law, white-collar criminal defense, and business litigation. Sullivan has a BBA from Emory and a J.D. from the University of Miami.
This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions — not for board or volunteer positions. Send items, with jpeg of a head shot, to movers@miamiherald.com.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Xavier Rabell
New position: CEO of EULEN Group in the United States. He will be based in Miami.
About the company: The company, based in Spain, provides general services to companies, specializing in cleaning, maintenance, security, auxiliary services, social and healthcare services and more.
Previous position: CEO of Areas USA, based in Miami.
Education: He has a degree in industrial engineering from the Polytechnic University of Barcelona and an MBA from IESE Business School at the University of Navarra.
Best advice: uiu oui piu piu poiu poiu .
Comments