These two former Georgia Bulldogs are teaming back up for a good cause

For four years, Georgia's Nick Chubb and Sony Michel worked together as one of the top running back tandems in the country. Although they are now embarking on their NFL careers, the two are coming together again for a good cause.
Chubb and Michel are hosting a football camp on June 16 at Savannah Country Day School in Savannah, Georgia, that will include scholarships for underprivileged players. The sold-out camp will be sponsored by Chick-fil-A, with the scholarships sponsored by Old Spice, River Street Sweets, The DeSoto Hotel and Renasant Bank.
Chubb and Michel combined for 8,382 rushing yards and 77 touchdowns on the ground at Georgia from 2014 until 2017, with the seniors helping the Bulldogs reach the 2018 College Football Playoff national title game. Michel was drafted by the New England Patriots with the 31st pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, while Chubb was chosen by the Cleveland Browns four picks later.
Chubb signed a four-year, $7.4 million rookie contract with the Browns on Monday. Michel, a graduate of Plantation American Heritage, has yet to come to terms with the Patriots.
Comments