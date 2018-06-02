Mother deer nudges fawn out of danger on Baby Doll Road
A mother deer helped its tiny, frightened fawn move out of danger in the middle of a Port Orchard, Washington, road on May 31, and Jessie Larson was overjoyed to be there to capture the moment on video.
It's Wear Orange Weekend following on the heels of National Gun Violence Awareness Day on June 1st, to honor the lives of those affected by gun violence and to elevate gun violence prevention efforts in Miami and nationwide.
Tres Viudas en un Crucero (three widows on a cruise), playing at the Teatro Trail near Little Havana, features light-skinned Cuban actress Marta Velasco smeared with dark makeup, exaggerated red lips, thick, drawn-in eyebrows and an afro wig.
Haiti President Jovenel Moise discusses his nation’s electricity needs with Taiwanese officials during his recent visit to Tapei. Taiwan recently agreed to give Haiti a $150 million low-interest loan for its rural electricity grid.
Cellphone video released by the Broward State Attorney's Office shows confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz giving a detailed account of how he was going to pull off his attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.