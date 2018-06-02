Mother deer nudges fawn out of danger on Baby Doll Road

A mother deer helped its tiny, frightened fawn move out of danger in the middle of a Port Orchard, Washington, road on May 31, and Jessie Larson was overjoyed to be there to capture the moment on video.
Wear Orange Weekend Reaches Florida

It's Wear Orange Weekend following on the heels of National Gun Violence Awareness Day on June 1st, to honor the lives of those affected by gun violence and to elevate gun violence prevention efforts in Miami and nationwide.

Haiti President Jovenel Moise’s visit to Taiwan

Haiti President Jovenel Moise discusses his nation’s electricity needs with Taiwanese officials during his recent visit to Tapei. Taiwan recently agreed to give Haiti a $150 million low-interest loan for its rural electricity grid.