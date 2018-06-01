She was almost three times over the legal limit for alcohol when she crashed, cops say

An Islamorada woman was arrested on multiple driving under the influence charges Thursday night after crashing her van into another vehicle and kicking deputies, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. She also had a blood alcohol content almost three times over the legal limit, according to deputies.
Shana Lynn Valencia, 42, was arrested on charges including driving under the influence with property damage, refusal to submit to a breath test after driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer.
Valencia crashed her Honda Odyssey van into the back of another vehicle near mile marker 99, said Adam Linhardt, Sheriff's Office spokesman. Deputies had already been issued a "be on the lookout" for the Odyssey because other drivers reported it driving recklessly and tailgating other vehicles.
Linhardt said Valencia refused to comply with deputies' commands, then kicked them as they tried to restrain her. She refused to take a breath test at the scene, but when they took her to Plantation Key jail, her blood alcohol level was .227. The legal limit is .08.
Valencia has an arrest record in Monroe County going back to 2003 on charges including DUI, boating under the influence, cocaine possession and battery on law enforcement officers and first responders.
Her bond information was not available Friday afternoon.
