ABC cancels 'Roseanne' after star's 'repugnant' tweet about Obama aide

Earlier, Wanda Sykes had quit as a producer of the show and Barr's co-star, Sara Gilbert, tweeted that Barr's "comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least."
In another tweet Gilbert added: "This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member."
Barr apologized for suggesting that the former White House adviser to Barack Obama is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes."
The tweet sparked swift and angry reaction on social media, after which Barr tweeted an apology to Jarrett saying she was sorry "for making a bad joke."
“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste,” Barr tweeted, following up with thi, “I am now leaving Twitter.”
The backlash included a tweet from Sykes, a consulting producer on "Roseanne," according to Variety, saying she will not be returning for the show's second season.
"I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC," she tweeted.
Barr deleted the Jarrett tweet, which read: "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."
She also tweeted or retweeted attacks on Michael Moore, Chelsea Clinton and George Soros.
ABCs decision to cancel the show shocked industry insiders.
