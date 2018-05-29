Subtropical storm Alberto whips up mini-waterspout in hotel pool

A special Memorial Day breakfast was held in honor of Miami Gardens' own fallen hero, Army Sgt. La David Johnson. Johnson was killed, along with three fellow soldiers, in Niger last October, leaving behind a young widow and three small children.
UM baseball coach Jim Morris gives his final speech to the team Monday, May 28, 2018, after they watch the selection program for the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament. They failed to make the selection for the second year in a row.
Before the Central Section Division I softball championship, it was announced there'd be no national anthem. But this crowd at Fresno State's Margie Wright Diamond didn't approve of that message so they stood sang the anthem in a cappella.
South Florida was drenched with rain caused by the subtropical storm moving up the Gulf of Mexico. Alberto, the first named storm of the 2018 storm season, is expected to strengthen as it churns north over the eastern Gulf of Mexico.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency Saturday morning as Subtropical Storm Alberto heads toward the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to drench the state through the holiday weekend.
A video posted to Twitter shows Joshua Holt, the Utah man who has been detained in Venezuela for almost two years without a trial, boarding an airplane to the United States after being released from Venezuelan custody on Saturday, May, 25, 2018.
Douglas football coach Willis “Peanut” May explains how the team is honoring the 17 victims who died in the Valentine’s Day shooting including assistant coach Aaron Feis. Douglas lost to North Miami Beach 24-12 in Thursday’s spring game.
The Richmond Police Department released body-cam footage showing the moment when an erratic naked man lunged at an officer who responded by fatally shooting the suspect. The officer initially tries tasing the man but is unable to subdue the suspect.