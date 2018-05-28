Legendary UM baseball coach Jim Morris gives his final speech

UM baseball coach Jim Morris gives his final speech to the team Monday, May 28, 2018, after they watch the selection program for the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament. They failed to make the selection for the second year in a row.
Guantánamo Cemetery

Guantánamo

The U.S. Navy base at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, has a cemetery. It looks like a scrubby version of Arlington National Cemetery -- with some exceptions.

Naked man shot by Virginia officer in fatal encounter

The Richmond Police Department released body-cam footage showing the moment when an erratic naked man lunged at an officer who responded by fatally shooting the suspect. The officer initially tries tasing the man but is unable to subdue the suspect.