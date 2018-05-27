Watch how crowd reacts when they announce no national anthem

Before the Central Section Division I softball championship, it was announced there'd be no national anthem. But this crowd at Fresno State's Margie Wright Diamond didn't approve of that message so they stood sang the anthem in a cappella.
Guantánamo Cemetery

The U.S. Navy base at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, has a cemetery. It looks like a scrubby version of Arlington National Cemetery -- with some exceptions.

Naked man shot by Virginia officer in fatal encounter

The Richmond Police Department released body-cam footage showing the moment when an erratic naked man lunged at an officer who responded by fatally shooting the suspect. The officer initially tries tasing the man but is unable to subdue the suspect.