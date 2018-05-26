Saturday AM radar as Alberto heads toward Gulf of Mexico
Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency Saturday morning as Subtropical Storm Alberto heads toward the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to drench the state through the holiday weekend.
Douglas football coach Willis “Peanut” May explains how the team is honoring the 17 victims who died in the Valentine’s Day shooting including assistant coach Aaron Feis. Douglas lost to North Miami Beach 24-12 in Thursday’s spring game.
The Richmond Police Department released body-cam footage showing the moment when an erratic naked man lunged at an officer who responded by fatally shooting the suspect. The officer initially tries tasing the man but is unable to subdue the suspect.
There is only a 25 percent chance of a below normal 2018 Atlantic hurricane season according to NOAA. With a 75 percent chance of either a near-normal or above normal season, NOAA gives its advice on how to stay safe.