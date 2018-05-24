Parkland families seek court's OK to sue gun companies

The parents of Parkland victims Jaime Guttenberg and Alex Schachter have filed a lawsuit in Broward County Circuit Court asking the court to allow the families to sue gun manufacturers and retailers without the threat of financial ruin.
C.M. Guerrero / cmguerrero@miamiherald.com
Biscayne Brewing Company opens in Doral

Business

Biscayne Brewing Company opens in Doral

Archive video from 2015: As the craft beer scene continues to grow in South Florida, the Miami Herald visits a new spot in Doral set to open in 2015. Food Editor, Evan Benn, sits down with the co-owners of Biscayne Brewing Company.