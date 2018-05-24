Parkland families seek court's OK to sue gun companies
The parents of Parkland victims Jaime Guttenberg and Alex Schachter have filed a lawsuit in Broward County Circuit Court asking the court to allow the families to sue gun manufacturers and retailers without the threat of financial ruin.
There is only a 25 percent chance of a below normal 2018 Atlantic hurricane season according to NOAA. With a 75 percent chance of either a near-normal or above normal season, NOAA gives its advice on how to stay safe.
Eric Rivera, convicted of murdering Washington Redskins star Sean Taylor in 2007, wanted a reduced sentence. He was originally given over 57 years in prison for the murder of the former University of Miami star safety.
With the rainy season expected to drive up the number of disease-carrying mosquitoes, Miami-Dade County is urging residents to be on the look-out for standing water and treat bromeliads and other plants that can trap water.
Archive video from 2015: As the craft beer scene continues to grow in South Florida, the Miami Herald visits a new spot in Doral set to open in 2015. Food Editor, Evan Benn, sits down with the co-owners of Biscayne Brewing Company.
A system rolling north from the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has a better chance of strengthening to a tropical depression or storm later in the week, National Hurricane Center forecasters said Tuesday.